Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 1.98M 0.17 20.47 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 54 8.55 89.65M -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 53,870,221.74% 0% 0% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 167,507,473.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $61.75, which is potential 22.74% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares and 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.