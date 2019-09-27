Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|4
|0.00
|1.98M
|0.17
|20.47
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|54
|8.55
|89.65M
|-0.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|53,870,221.74%
|0%
|0%
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|167,507,473.84%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the average target price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $61.75, which is potential 22.74% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares and 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
|-3.33%
|-5.95%
|-28.1%
|0%
|0%
|-32.3%
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|3.68%
|3.88%
|2.99%
|31.27%
|66.18%
|54.57%
For the past year Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has -32.3% weaker performance while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 54.57% stronger performance.
Summary
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.
