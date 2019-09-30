Power Solutions Intl (PSIX) Holder Gagnon Securities Upped Holding; Van Berkom & Associates Cut Its Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stake by $464,633

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Power Solutions Intl Inc (PSIX) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 45,525 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 748,074 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, up from 702,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Power Solutions Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 8,486 shares traded or 212.91% up from the average. Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 741,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.68 million, down from 746,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 43,941 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q EPS 23c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Rev $211M-$217M

More notable recent Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Silicon Labs Introduces Industry’s Broadest Portfolio of Automotive Grade Timing Solutions – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Wireless Platform Enables Next-Generation Connected Products to Scale the IoT – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Corp reported 188,725 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability reported 10,197 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 25,442 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech stated it has 31,927 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 48 shares. Vanguard Inc invested in 4.12 million shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Llc has invested 0.09% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Quantbot Lp owns 8,400 shares. New York-based Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 1,390 shares. Axa holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 851,404 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 25,022 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,165 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) by 56,740 shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $71.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtu Finl Inc by 578,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ).

Analysts await Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 32.56% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SLAB’s profit will be $24.35M for 48.07 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Silicon Laboratories Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.00, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold PSIX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.92 million shares or 3.92% more from 1.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Limited Co reported 472,836 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. S Squared Ltd Co holds 5.02% of its portfolio in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) for 690,074 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate holds 10,716 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 1.57% or 748,074 shares.

More recent Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Curious Case Of Power Solutions International: Climb, Crash And Burn? – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2017. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Power Solutions International provides preliminary financial results for FY18 – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Power Solutions International Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notice; Common Stock Expected to Be Quoted on the OTC Pink Market – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2017 was also an interesting one.