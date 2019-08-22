Power REIT (PW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 10.21 N/A 0.29 30.96 Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.53 N/A -6.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Power REIT and Spirit MTA REIT.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Power REIT and Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 80.8% respectively. Insiders owned 26.6% of Power REIT shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67%

For the past year Power REIT has stronger performance than Spirit MTA REIT

Summary

Power REIT beats Spirit MTA REIT on 7 of the 8 factors.