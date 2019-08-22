Power REIT (PW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Power REIT
|7
|10.21
|N/A
|0.29
|30.96
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.53
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Power REIT and Spirit MTA REIT.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Power REIT
|0.00%
|6.3%
|2.5%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Power REIT and Spirit MTA REIT are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 80.8% respectively. Insiders owned 26.6% of Power REIT shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Power REIT
|-5.65%
|52.71%
|48.19%
|74.95%
|49.87%
|60.89%
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
For the past year Power REIT has stronger performance than Spirit MTA REIT
Summary
Power REIT beats Spirit MTA REIT on 7 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.