Power REIT (PW)’s Financial Results Comparing With One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

As REIT – Diversified companies, Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 6 8.98 N/A 0.30 20.20 One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.84 N/A 1.35 21.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Power REIT and One Liberty Properties Inc. One Liberty Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Power REIT. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Power REIT’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Power REIT and One Liberty Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 3.3%

Volatility & Risk

Power REIT has a beta of -0.03 and its 103.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. One Liberty Properties Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.87 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 24.6% of Power REIT shares. Competitively, 11.3% are One Liberty Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93% One Liberty Properties Inc. 2.84% 7.75% 4.56% 12.8% 19.56% 21.14%

For the past year Power REIT was less bullish than One Liberty Properties Inc.

Summary

One Liberty Properties Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Power REIT.