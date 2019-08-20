Power REIT (PW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Both Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.54 N/A 0.29 30.96 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 13 2.79 N/A 1.33 9.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Power REIT and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Arbor Realty Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Power REIT is presently more expensive than Arbor Realty Trust Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

Power REIT’s current beta is 0.06 and it happens to be 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.59 beta which is 41.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Power REIT and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 14.85% and its average price target is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Power REIT and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 55.3%. Power REIT’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. Comparatively, 3.8% are Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 0.49% -0.08% -10.43% 2.96% 8.78% 21.05%

For the past year Power REIT has stronger performance than Arbor Realty Trust Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities. It offers bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property; mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower's equity in a transaction; junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt; and financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, New York.