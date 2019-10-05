Power REIT (PW)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Both Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Power REIT
|7
|9.13
|N/A
|0.29
|30.96
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|13
|0.00
|105.71M
|-0.53
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Power REIT and American Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Power REIT and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Power REIT
|0.00%
|6.3%
|2.5%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|822,006,220.84%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is delivered Power REIT and American Finance Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Power REIT
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, American Finance Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 2.26% and its average price target is $14.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 14.2% of Power REIT shares and 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. About 26.6% of Power REIT’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Power REIT
|-5.65%
|52.71%
|48.19%
|74.95%
|49.87%
|60.89%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
For the past year Power REIT had bullish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Power REIT beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.