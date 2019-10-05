Power REIT (PW)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Both Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.13 N/A 0.29 30.96 American Finance Trust Inc. 13 0.00 105.71M -0.53 0.00

In table 1 we can see Power REIT and American Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Power REIT and American Finance Trust Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% American Finance Trust Inc. 822,006,220.84% -3.4% -1.7%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Power REIT and American Finance Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, American Finance Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 2.26% and its average price target is $14.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.2% of Power REIT shares and 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. About 26.6% of Power REIT’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

For the past year Power REIT had bullish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Power REIT beats American Finance Trust Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.