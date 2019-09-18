Power REIT (PW) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.53 N/A 0.29 30.96 MFA Financial Inc. 7 7.78 N/A 0.67 10.65

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. MFA Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Power REIT. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Power REIT’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Power REIT and MFA Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% MFA Financial Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 2.4%

Volatility & Risk

Power REIT is 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.06 beta. From a competition point of view, MFA Financial Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Power REIT and MFA Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 83.4%. About 26.6% of Power REIT’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.53% are MFA Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% MFA Financial Inc. -0.97% -0.14% -3.88% -1.24% -9.69% 7.49%

For the past year Power REIT has stronger performance than MFA Financial Inc.

Summary

Power REIT beats MFA Financial Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including agency and non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), residential whole loans, and credit risk transfer securities. Its MBS are secured by hybrid mortgages, adjustable-rate mortgages, and 15 year and longer-term fixed rate mortgages, as well as by mortgages that have interest rates that reset more frequently. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.