Power REIT (PW) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Contrasting side by side

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.33 N/A 0.29 30.96 Ladder Capital Corp 17 5.91 N/A 1.45 11.61

Demonstrates Power REIT and Ladder Capital Corp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Ladder Capital Corp has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Power REIT is presently more expensive than Ladder Capital Corp, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% Ladder Capital Corp 0.00% 10.9% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Power REIT’s current beta is 0.06 and it happens to be 94.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ladder Capital Corp is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Power REIT and Ladder Capital Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Ladder Capital Corp is $18.83, which is potential 12.08% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Power REIT and Ladder Capital Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 60.7%. Power REIT’s share held by insiders are 26.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Ladder Capital Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% Ladder Capital Corp 0.42% 1.51% -1.69% -1.35% 7.43% 8.79%

For the past year Power REIT has stronger performance than Ladder Capital Corp

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. The Real Estate segment owns a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.