Power REIT (PW) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Power REIT
|10
|0.00
|1.33M
|0.29
|30.96
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|37
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|104.35
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. J.W. Mays Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Power REIT’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than J.W. Mays Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Power REIT
|13,407,258.06%
|6.3%
|2.5%
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|0.00%
|1.3%
|1%
Risk & Volatility
Power REIT’s volatility measures that it’s 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.06 beta. From a competition point of view, J.W. Mays Inc. has a -0.14 beta which is 114.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Power REIT. Its rival J.W. Mays Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Power REIT has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than J.W. Mays Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Power REIT and J.W. Mays Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 4%. About 26.6% of Power REIT’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, J.W. Mays Inc. has 80.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Power REIT
|-5.65%
|52.71%
|48.19%
|74.95%
|49.87%
|60.89%
|J.W. Mays Inc.
|3.06%
|-5.24%
|-12.75%
|-7.74%
|-16.02%
|-9.43%
For the past year Power REIT has 60.89% stronger performance while J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance.
