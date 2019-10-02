Power REIT (PW) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and J.W. Mays Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 10 0.00 1.33M 0.29 30.96 J.W. Mays Inc. 37 0.00 N/A 0.34 104.35

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. J.W. Mays Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Power REIT’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than J.W. Mays Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 13,407,258.06% 6.3% 2.5% J.W. Mays Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Power REIT’s volatility measures that it’s 94.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.06 beta. From a competition point of view, J.W. Mays Inc. has a -0.14 beta which is 114.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.4 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Power REIT. Its rival J.W. Mays Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Power REIT has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than J.W. Mays Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Power REIT and J.W. Mays Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 4%. About 26.6% of Power REIT’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, J.W. Mays Inc. has 80.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% J.W. Mays Inc. 3.06% -5.24% -12.75% -7.74% -16.02% -9.43%

For the past year Power REIT has 60.89% stronger performance while J.W. Mays Inc. has -9.43% weaker performance.