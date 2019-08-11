Power REIT (PW) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.2% of Power REIT’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Power REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Power REIT and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.30% 2.50% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Power REIT and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT N/A 6 30.96 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Power REIT has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Power REIT and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.48 1.79 2.59

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Power REIT and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Power REIT was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Power REIT has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Power REIT’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 1.69 Quick Ratio. Power REIT has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Power REIT’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 0.06 and its 94.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Power REIT’s peers’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Power REIT does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Power REIT’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.