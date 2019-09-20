Power REIT (PW) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Contrasting side by side

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 7 9.26 N/A 0.29 30.96 Cousins Properties Incorporated 37 10.31 N/A 0.93 38.03

Table 1 highlights Power REIT and Cousins Properties Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cousins Properties Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Power REIT’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Power REIT and Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5% Cousins Properties Incorporated 0.00% 1.7% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.06 beta means Power REIT’s volatility is 94.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Cousins Properties Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.86 beta which makes it 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors while 73.3% of Cousins Properties Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 26.6% of Power REIT’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of Cousins Properties Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89% Cousins Properties Incorporated -4.76% -4.58% -7.62% -0.28% -4.09% 11.33%

For the past year Power REIT’s stock price has bigger growth than Cousins Properties Incorporated.

Summary

Cousins Properties Incorporated beats Power REIT on 7 of the 10 factors.

Cousins Properties Incorporated, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, develops, and manages real estate portfolio, as well as performs certain real estate-related services in the United States. The company operates through four divisions: Office/Multi-Family, Retail, Industrial, and Land. The Office/Multi-Family division develops and manages office projects primarily in Austin, Dallas, Charlotte, Birmingham, and Atlanta; develops and sells multi-family projects in urban locations in the southeastern United States; and manages and leases office properties owned by third parties. It also develops mixed use projects that contain multiple product types in communities where individuals live, work, and seek entertainment. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned interests in 20 operating office properties; and had 5 office or multi-family projects under development or redevelopment. The Retail division develops and manages retail shopping centers principally in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, and Florida. As of the above date, this division owned 10 operating retail properties; and had 3 projects and 1 expansion under development. The Industrial division develops institutional warehouse and distribution properties in the metropolitan Atlanta area and the Dallas market. As of December 31, 2006, this division owned one operating industrial property and three projects under development. The Land division engages in the acquisition and entitlement of land, the development and sale of residential lots, and the acquisition and sale of certain undeveloped tracts of land to third parties. As of the above date, this division had 24 residential communities under development. The company qualifies as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cousins Properties was founded in 1958 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.