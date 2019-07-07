Power REIT (PW) and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Contrasting side by side

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT 6 5.62 N/A 0.30 20.20 Chimera Investment Corporation 19 7.24 N/A 1.27 14.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Power REIT and Chimera Investment Corporation. Chimera Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Power REIT’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Chimera Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Power REIT and Chimera Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 0.00% 0% 0% Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Power REIT has a -0.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Chimera Investment Corporation’s beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Power REIT and Chimera Investment Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0.00 Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Chimera Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 4.77% and its average price target is $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Power REIT and Chimera Investment Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 51.5%. Insiders owned roughly 24.6% of Power REIT’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Chimera Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power REIT 0.66% 2.52% 3.39% 3.8% 0.32% 8.93% Chimera Investment Corporation -0.05% -0.16% 0.64% 0% 4.37% 5.89%

For the past year Power REIT has stronger performance than Chimera Investment Corporation

Summary

Chimera Investment Corporation beats Power REIT on 8 of the 10 factors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.