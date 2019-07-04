Power Of Canada Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $964,600; As Realpage (RP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $553,620

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 9,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 38,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $61.3. About 1.26M shares traded or 91.37% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 31/05/2018 – CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS- TRANSITION ITS ONLINE CHINESE DISTRIBUTION TO FLAGSHIP STORE IN LUXURY PAVILION OF ALIBABA GROUP’S TMALL PLATFORM, IN FALL 2018; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $66.35 million activity. WINN STEPHEN T sold $7.99M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) on Tuesday, January 15.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 29,685 shares to 427,067 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 53,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR).

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 51.08 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Aqr Cap Mgmt reported 12,521 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 871,263 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 57 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 113,160 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 41,222 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Redwood Invests Ltd Liability invested 1.3% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 27,138 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 69,324 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 107,697 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0.04% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 195,728 shares.