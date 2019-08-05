Power Of Canada Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $964,600; Stock Value Declined; Boston Partners Increased Sony (SNE) Stake by $27.36 Million

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $7.15 during the last trading session, reaching $153.85. About 18.82 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 13/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Said to Join Rubin-Led Bid for NFL’s Panthers

Boston Partners increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 651,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.79 million, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 921,150 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 28/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Sony looks to boost highly skilled workforce with 5% pay rises and record bonuses; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Sony U.S. Subsidiary Commercial Paper Prgrm ‘A-2’; 07/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Dapper Dan biopic in the works from Sony, Jerrod Carmichael; 21/05/2018 – SONY TO BUY THE 60% IN EMI MUSIC HELD BY MUBADALA CONSORTIUM; 30/04/2018 – @Sony’s new robot dog Aibo barks, does tricks and charms animal lovers; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — With autonomous-driving technology looking like the next big thing in the automotive industry, major companies in fields from technology to electronics and telecommunications have been teaming up with self-driving startups, investing aggressively and jockeying to take control of the latest developments; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sony’s Ratings To Baa2/P-2 From Baa3/P-3, Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony Financial HD 8729.T -2017/18 group forecast; 21/05/2018 – Sony and Mubadala Capital Have Been Partners in Administering EMI Music Publishing; 21/05/2018 – Sony buys ownership stake in EMI Music for 1.9 billion

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 988,196 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $189.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 198,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904,986 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).