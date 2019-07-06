Power Of Canada Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Boosted by $964,600; Elm Ridge Management Has Upped Century Alum Co (CENX) Stake by $422,544

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 12.08M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING STORE: DIDN’T TALK WITH ALIBABA OVER OWNERSHIP REFORM; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Century Alum Co (CENX) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 52,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 189,428 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 136,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Century Alum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.62M market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 657,240 shares traded. Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) has declined 55.06% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Expects to Restore Affected Potline to Full Production Within Next 3 Mos; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS RESTARTS RUNNING ON TIME AND ON BUDGET; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – IS CONTINUING TO ASSESS EFFECTS OF EVENTS BUT EXPECTS TO RESTORE AFFECTED POTLINE TO FULL PRODUCTION WITHIN NEXT THREE MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. NEGOTIATING WITH CHINA, “l DON’T KNOW THAT ANYTHING’S GOING TO COME OF THAT”; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL BE DOING RECIPROCAL TAX PROGRAM AT SOME POINT; 15/03/2018 – U.S. ITC MAKES FINAL FINDING U.S. INDUSTRY HARMED BY CHINA ALUMINUM FOIL IMPORTS; 09/03/2018 – Century Aluminum Section 232 Conference Call Announcement; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO – $175 MLN CREDIT FACILITY TO HAVE A 5-YR TERM THROUGH MAY 16, 2023; 16/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM SAYS CO, CERTAIN UNITS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED $175 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CENX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 46.59 million shares or 4.57% less from 48.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts reported 1.39M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communications Limited has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 142,505 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.06% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX). State Street Corporation holds 0% in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) or 3.32M shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 128,038 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 46,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Indexiq Advisors owns 2,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance reported 989,563 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 45,373 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 555,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Limited Liability Com holds 15,845 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 95,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 20,144 shares.