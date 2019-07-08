Power Of Canada Has Raised Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Share Value Rose; S&T Bank Has Boosted Stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) as Stock Declined

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 122,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 607,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 484,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 55,575 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $169.22. About 2.13M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/04/2018 – Tencent vs. Alibaba: Battle extends to bikes and food delivery; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 60% YEAR OVER YEAR; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 32,158 shares to 21,089 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,526 shares, and cut its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability Corp owns 57,440 shares. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Com holds 22,986 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.12% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 176,980 shares. First Tru Advisors LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Common Retirement Fund owns 112,600 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 123,595 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 3.81M shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 33,836 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). D E Shaw And accumulated 228,786 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 91,032 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 172,362 shares.

