Power Of Canada Has Raised Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $964,600; Western Digital (WDC) Stake Has Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 9.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 40.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 179,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 620,876 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84 million, up from 441,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 83,849 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 13,170 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). M&R Capital Mgmt owns 0% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 200 shares. Quantres Asset Management Limited has 1.41% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.27% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 31,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Com. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,237 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 0% or 144 shares. Ftb reported 589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). 550 are owned by Smithfield. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 5,917 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.03% or 19,624 shares.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 15,156 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $40.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 17,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,448 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).