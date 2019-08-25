Power Of Canada Has Raised Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As General Mls (GIS) Share Value Rose, Shoker Investment Counsel Has Lifted Holding

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.72M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.91M shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 19/04/2018 – Hong Kong Exchanges CEO: It’s a ‘Matter of Time’ for Alibaba to List in Hong Kong; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Homecoming May Not Prove a Home Run — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top US dealmaker; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.