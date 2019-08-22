Power Of Canada Has Increased Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $964,600; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Trimmed Its Position in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $729,168 as Valuation Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 738,983 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

Power Corp Of Canada increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Power Corp Of Canada bought 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 51,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Power Corp Of Canada who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $172.95. About 2.60 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Analysts praise Alibaba’s strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Alibaba vs. JD.com – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. $224,800 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newspaper Deal Stretches Limits Of Revival – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental board elects against fixing record date for Icahn solicitation – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Carl Icahn Blasts Occidental CEO As â€˜Arrogant,â€™ Preps Proxy Fight After $53 Billion Anadarko Takeover – Forbes” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.