Power Integrations (POWI) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; Krensavage Asset Management Lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stake By $5.68 Million

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:POWI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Power Integrations Inc’s current price of $84.80 translates into 0.20% yield. Power Integrations Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 123,302 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI)

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) stake by 11.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)’s stock declined 12.18%. The Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 476,042 shares with $45.47M value, down from 535,877 last quarter. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.39B valuation. The stock increased 3.72% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 263,982 shares traded or 36.83% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.92 million activity. CARTER BRUCE L A sold $696,102 worth of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 the insider Golumbeski George sold $1.22M. The insider Gardiner Nathaniel S. sold 3,270 shares worth $311,562.

More notable recent Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enanta Pharma Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi’s Dupixent Found Effective For Pediatric Itchy Skin, Novavax Gets Nod For Late-Stage Study, Allakos Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De holds 29,302 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 50,870 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Voloridge Management Lc reported 11,288 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 520 shares. 31,629 were reported by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. Sg Americas Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 13,061 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 1.45% or 209,403 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 30 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank invested in 26 shares. Asset Management accumulated 3,990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Kepos Lp, a New York-based fund reported 19,996 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 18,652 shares. Sei Investments Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits , and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The firm offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It has a 43.11 P/E ratio. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Power Integrations, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 38,594 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 735,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P has 763,860 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 291,342 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 82,963 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 3,165 shares. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Mariner Ltd holds 0% or 4,754 shares in its portfolio. 9,919 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 27,533 shares. Stephens Invest Mngmt Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.52% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Hsbc Public Llc invested in 4,882 shares. Smithfield Tru Co owns 60 shares.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Power Integrations (POWI) Is Up 12.24% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Power Integrations, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.