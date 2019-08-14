Power Integrations (POWI) to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019; Adient Plc Ordinary Shares (ADNT) Shorts Raised By 20.18%

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:POWI) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Power Integrations Inc’s current price of $88.20 translates into 0.19% yield. Power Integrations Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 3.68% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.2. About 60,928 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c

Adient Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ADNT) had an increase of 20.18% in short interest. ADNT’s SI was 10.28 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.18% from 8.56 million shares previously. With 2.32 million avg volume, 4 days are for Adient Plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ADNT)’s short sellers to cover ADNT’s short positions. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 1.73 million shares traded. Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has declined 51.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ADNT News: 25/05/2018 – Adient Expands Global Operations With the Opening of New Automotive Plant in Morocco; 21/03/2018 – ARVIND LTD ARVN.NS – CO, ADIENT LAUNCH JV TO MANUFACTURE AND SELL AUTOMATIVE FABRICS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – ADIENT SEES FY REV. $17.0B TO $17.2B, EST. $16.99B; 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Adient Announces Peter H. Carlin to Join Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Adient announces partnership with the American Center for Mobility; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 03/05/2018 – ADIENT 2Q ADJ EPS $1.85, EST. $1.91; 09/05/2018 – ADIENT PLC ADNT.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GM recognizes Adient for performance, quality and innovation

Among 4 analysts covering Adient (NYSE:ADNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Adient has $30 highest and $15 lowest target. $22.25’s average target is -7.98% below currents $24.18 stock price. Adient had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research. The stock of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company has market cap of $2.26 billion. The firm operates through Seating and Interiors divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems.

More notable recent Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adient plc (ADNT) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US STOCKS-Apple leads Wall Street rally as U.S. delays on tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Earnings confidence in the auto supplier sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US STOCKS-Wall Street slips on political tensions, recession fears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Power Integrations’s (NASDAQ:POWI) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Power Integrations (POWI) Is Up 12.24% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Earnings Preview: Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits , and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It has a 44.84 P/E ratio. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names.

