Power Integrations (POWI) Stake Has Lifted by Robecosam Ag; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Prospector Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $1.26 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.21 million, up from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.2. About 836,744 shares traded or 498.94% up from the average. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI)

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mgmt (Wy) stated it has 0.23% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Brandywine Trust Company reported 157,149 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 17,210 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs stated it has 20,949 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Gam Ag reported 13,148 shares stake. Westport Asset Management reported 0.28% stake. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Argi Limited Com holds 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 9,986 shares. Baldwin Invest Management holds 20,119 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company stated it has 0.24% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Regal Invest Advsrs owns 4,378 shares. Martin And Com Tn has invested 0.75% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 9,300 are owned by Archford Strategies Ltd. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp reported 1.48 million shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 52,303 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was bought by Stratton John G.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 21,900 shares to 231,300 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 21 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. $43,296 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by WALKER CLIFFORD on Monday, February 4. $100,878 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares were sold by Barsan Radu. $35,000 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by Bailey Doug. $48,670 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by Sutherland Ben on Monday, February 4. Shares for $397,122 were sold by BALAKRISHNAN BALU. Another trade for 2,075 shares valued at $135,147 was sold by NAYYAR SANDEEP.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 389,164 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 40,508 shares. Vanguard accumulated 2.99M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Gp holds 0.02% or 249,619 shares in its portfolio. 31,678 are owned by Comerica Bankshares. Huntington Natl Bank owns 869 shares. Natixis L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,876 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services accumulated 88 shares. Amer Gru holds 0.01% or 21,678 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 605,116 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Great Lakes Advsr Llc invested 0.08% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).