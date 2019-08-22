Power Integrations (POWI) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $2.77 Million as Valuation Rose; As Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Value Rose, Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 40,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 315,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06 million, down from 355,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $88.16. About 68,429 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 85,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 686,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.55 billion, down from 772,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 12.33 million shares traded or 94.07% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Street Mostly Agrees: TJX Stock Is A Bargain – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Companies -4% after comp sales disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX Companies sized up after sales miss – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Lc has invested 0.41% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 28,509 were accumulated by Tower Cap Ltd (Trc). Cls Ltd Llc holds 0% or 300 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank owns 26,603 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Principal Fin Grp Incorporated has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Com reported 29,268 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt has invested 0.92% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lynch And Associate In holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 48,215 shares. Amer Group owns 487,104 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ims Capital Mngmt accumulated 25,498 shares. Beaumont Financial Ltd Co has 31,260 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. St James Investment Co Limited Com invested in 3.2% or 656,730 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.83% or 769,936 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Llc Ny owns 8,751 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 41,067 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP) by 61 shares to 1,827 shares, valued at $41.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 241,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 679,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 150,955 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,882 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 763,860 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 1,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Mariner accumulated 0% or 4,754 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Btim owns 197,681 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Tn holds 0% or 22 shares. State Street holds 0% or 913,475 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 13,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 58 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp holds 0.01% or 605,116 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 18,014 shares in its portfolio.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 12,600 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 24,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 43.22 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.