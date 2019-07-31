Power Integrations (POWI) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; United Rentals (URI) Stock Price Declined While Selz Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $3.88 Million

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 40,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.06M, down from 355,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $92.11. About 82,941 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500.

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, down from 187,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $129.9. About 399,941 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cla by 7,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $26.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 293,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Holding Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 832,537 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp reported 155 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 2.46% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Walleye Trading Ltd Company invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Logan Cap Mngmt Inc has 48,297 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,856 shares. Cna Fin reported 0.58% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 307 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 182,148 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,052 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 412,060 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP has invested 0.26% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 30,047 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.94 million for 5.66 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Barclays Pcl reported 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 174 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 189,279 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Liability, Us-based fund reported 315,340 shares. Bank & Trust has 5,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Eqis Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested in 7,183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 4,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 48,142 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 43,870 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). 6,619 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 27,876 shares.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 45.15 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 18 insider sales for $4.53 million activity. Sutherland Ben also sold $224,855 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $35,000 was sold by Bailey Doug. Barsan Radu also sold $52,075 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares. Petrakian Raja sold 650 shares worth $43,277. BALAKRISHNAN BALU had sold 5,984 shares worth $397,122 on Monday, February 4. George William also sold $122,920 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 269,830 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nv5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 9,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son.