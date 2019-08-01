Power Integrations (POWI) Market Valuation Rose While Voya Investment Management Cut Stake; Eog Res Com (EOG) Shares Declined While Reaves W H & Company Has Raised Its Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 49,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 355,278 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.82M, up from 305,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.85. About 2.97M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 40.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 7,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 11,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, down from 19,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 173,964 shares traded or 19.02% up from the average. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 300 Of Power Integrations Inc; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 363,443 shares to 456,393 shares, valued at $85.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern Corp by 4,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 306,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 44.64 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

