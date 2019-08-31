Power Integrations (POWI) Holding Has Raised by Copeland Capital Management Llc; Ironsides Asset Advisors Has Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding by $554,600 as Market Value Declined

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 160% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 15,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 5,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 5.51 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAJORITY SEES STABLE RATES IN NEXT QUARTERS: MINUTES; 10/05/2018 – TURKEY’S CENTRAL BANK NOT CONSIDERING INCREASING NUMBER OF MPC MEETINGS; 15/03/2018 – NIGERIA MPC MEETING TO BE DELAYED BY WEEK TO 10 DAYS: GOVERNOR; 22/03/2018 – BANCO DE MOCAMBIQUE COMMENTS ON MPC DATE ON WEBSITE; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MAY SWIFTLY MOVE TO DISCUSS RATE CUT: GLAPINSKI; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan

Copeland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc bought 31,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 374,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.19 million, up from 342,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $89.02. About 67,290 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 153,514 shares. Profit Ltd holds 0.77% or 16,890 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 30,691 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 4.15 million were reported by Raymond James. Metropolitan Life Co Ny owns 7,695 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Atria Limited Com owns 17,256 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 177,368 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.17M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.10M shares. Victory accumulated 179,909 shares. Old Point Trust And Financial Service N A owns 7,007 shares. Duquesne Family Office reported 541,000 shares stake. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has 9,531 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Power Integrations, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:POWI) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Power Integrations is Now Oversold (POWI) – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2017. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Power Integrations, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Highly Flexible Gate-Driver System from Power Integrations Targets New 1.7 kV to 4.5 kV IGBT & SiC Dual Power Modules – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate invested in 17,117 shares. Eqis Cap stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). 542,273 are owned by Northern. Huntington Bank owns 869 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Inv Assoc has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) or 4,754 shares. 17,695 are held by Brinker. 68,391 are held by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 2.99M shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 385,580 shares. Copeland Capital Ltd Company invested in 1.81% or 374,491 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation reported 10,677 shares stake. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).