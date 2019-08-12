Power Integrations Inc. (POWI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations Inc. 74 6.31 N/A 1.78 51.11 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 41 0.00 N/A 2.00 21.28

Demonstrates Power Integrations Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Power Integrations Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Power Integrations Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Power Integrations Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11% 9.7% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0.00% 19.9% 15.6%

Risk and Volatility

Power Integrations Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Power Integrations Inc. is 4.9 while its Current Ratio is 6.5. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Power Integrations Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Power Integrations Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Power Integrations Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.19% and an $73 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Power Integrations Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.2% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Power Integrations Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power Integrations Inc. 3.42% 13.84% 16.31% 38.36% 29.91% 49.34% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited -4.29% 3.02% -2.72% 14.04% 3.75% 15.5%

For the past year Power Integrations Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Power Integrations Inc. beats Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.