Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Touches $93.20 High on Jul, 28; INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SH (ISYRF) Shorts Up By 675%

INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ISYRF) had an increase of 675% in short interest. ISYRF’s SI was 3,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 675% from 400 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 4 days are for INTRINSYC TECHNOLOGIES CORP ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ISYRF)’s short sellers to cover ISYRF’s short positions. It closed at $1.034 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) reached all time high today, Jul, 28 and still has $100.66 target or 8.00% above today’s $93.20 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.73B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $100.66 PT is reached, the company will be worth $218.24 million more. The stock increased 5.89% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.2. About 836,744 shares traded or 498.94% up from the average. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 52 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It has a 47.38 P/E ratio. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 18 insider sales for $4.53 million activity. 9,266 shares were sold by BALAKRISHNAN BALU, worth $607,349 on Monday, January 28. 1,584 shares were sold by Barsan Radu, worth $103,496. 500 shares valued at $35,000 were sold by Bailey Doug on Wednesday, February 6. WALKER CLIFFORD had sold 8,280 shares worth $572,978. Sutherland Ben sold $224,855 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) on Tuesday, February 12. 2,075 shares were sold by NAYYAR SANDEEP, worth $135,147. $223,590 worth of stock was sold by Matthews David MH on Tuesday, February 12.

