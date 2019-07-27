Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) Reaches $93.20 After 3.00% Up Move; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Cut Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding

The stock of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.89% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $93.2. About 836,744 shares traded or 498.94% up from the average. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67cThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.73B company. It was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $96.00 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:POWI worth $81.84M more.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) stake by 28.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 11,636 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)’s stock rose 75.80%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 28,641 shares with $1.10M value, down from 40,277 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc now has $4.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.11% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.85. About 2.27 million shares traded or 35.70% up from the average. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 20/04/2018 – Sinclair Drops as Judges Question Rule Leading to Tribune Deal; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Twenty-First Century Fox announces deal to expand its local TV portfolio by acquiring seven local stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group for about $910M; 03/05/2018 – Politico: Sinclair preps to challenge Fox News; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette InstaLift® In The United; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 10/05/2018 – Denver Investment Advisors LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SBGI.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6.1% TO $665.4 MLN VERSUS $626.9 MLN IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP SBGI.O TO SELL 23 TV STATIONS AS PART OF EFFORT TO WIN APPROVAL FOR TRIBUNE MEDIA TRCO.N ACQUISITION — STATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity. The insider SMITH DAVID D bought 395,000 shares worth $21.76 million.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Benchmark given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SBGI) 21% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ONE Media 3.0 And Saankhya Labs Agree To 5G Broadcast/Broadband Cooperative “Direct To Mobile” Network Development – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cinedigm and Jungo TV’s Popular Combat Go and Hallypop Networks Are Available Now On Sinclair Broadcast Group’s STIRR Streaming Service – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair reports prelim Q2; signs Charter agreement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29M for 20.02 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications. It has a 47.38 P/E ratio. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names.

More notable recent Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Power Integrations (POWI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Power Integrations Releases Gallium Nitride-Based InnoSwitch3 AC-DC Converter ICs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 21 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. Barsan Radu had sold 788 shares worth $52,075 on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 3,253 shares valued at $230,632 was sold by Bailey Doug. 1,484 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares with value of $97,217 were sold by Sutherland Ben. BALAKRISHNAN BALU also sold $607,349 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares. WALKER CLIFFORD had sold 1,600 shares worth $104,281 on Monday, January 28. Another trade for 732 shares valued at $48,474 was made by Matthews David MH on Monday, February 4. Shares for $216,897 were sold by Petrakian Raja on Tuesday, February 12.

