Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Contrasting side by side

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) and Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) have been rivals in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations Inc. 71 5.81 N/A 1.78 40.54 Silicon Laboratories Inc. 91 5.21 N/A 1.31 76.08

Demonstrates Power Integrations Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Silicon Laboratories Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Power Integrations Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Power Integrations Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Power Integrations Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 10.6% Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that Power Integrations Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s beta is 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Power Integrations Inc. are 6.7 and 5. Competitively, Silicon Laboratories Inc. has 6 and 5.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Power Integrations Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Power Integrations Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Power Integrations Inc. is $72, with potential downside of -9.76%. Silicon Laboratories Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $125 consensus target price and a 22.20% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Silicon Laboratories Inc. appears more favorable than Power Integrations Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Power Integrations Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.4%. About 2.5% of Power Integrations Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power Integrations Inc. -4.1% -3.58% 1.42% 25.09% 0.75% 18.47% Silicon Laboratories Inc. -3.42% 8.48% 14.62% 17.67% -3.28% 25.97%

For the past year Power Integrations Inc. has weaker performance than Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories Inc. beats Power Integrations Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company offers infrastructure products, such as timing devices; and multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices. Further, it provides access products, including ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for VoIP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. The company primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.