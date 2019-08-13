Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Contrasting side by side

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) and Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations Inc. 75 6.54 N/A 1.78 51.11 Sequans Communications S.A. 1 2.55 N/A -0.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11% 9.7% Sequans Communications S.A. 0.00% 0% -59.2%

Volatility and Risk

Power Integrations Inc.’s current beta is 1.29 and it happens to be 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 2.78 beta and it is 178.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Power Integrations Inc. are 6.5 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor Sequans Communications S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Power Integrations Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sequans Communications S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sequans Communications S.A. 0 0 2 3.00

Power Integrations Inc.’s average price target is $73, while its potential downside is -17.23%. On the other hand, Sequans Communications S.A.’s potential upside is 122.49% and its average price target is $1.88. The information presented earlier suggests that Sequans Communications S.A. looks more robust than Power Integrations Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Power Integrations Inc. and Sequans Communications S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 43.3% respectively. Power Integrations Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.84% of Sequans Communications S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power Integrations Inc. 3.42% 13.84% 16.31% 38.36% 29.91% 49.34% Sequans Communications S.A. 2.59% -4.03% -18.86% -15% -51.23% 14.42%

For the past year Power Integrations Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sequans Communications S.A.

Summary

Power Integrations Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Sequans Communications S.A.

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. It operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; India; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.