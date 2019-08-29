Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) and inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Comparison side by side

Both Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) and inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations Inc. 76 6.44 N/A 1.78 51.11 inTEST Corporation 6 0.67 N/A 0.41 11.02

Demonstrates Power Integrations Inc. and inTEST Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. inTEST Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Power Integrations Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Power Integrations Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than inTEST Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) and inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations Inc. 0.00% 11% 9.7% inTEST Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 5.9%

Volatility and Risk

Power Integrations Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. inTEST Corporation on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.5 and 4.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Power Integrations Inc. Its rival inTEST Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.7 respectively. Power Integrations Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than inTEST Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Power Integrations Inc. and inTEST Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 inTEST Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$73 is Power Integrations Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -15.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of Power Integrations Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.3% of inTEST Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Power Integrations Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.7%. Comparatively, 4.1% are inTEST Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Power Integrations Inc. 3.42% 13.84% 16.31% 38.36% 29.91% 49.34% inTEST Corporation -0.88% -3.21% -33.09% -37.86% -37.95% -26.1%

For the past year Power Integrations Inc. has 49.34% stronger performance while inTEST Corporation has -26.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Power Integrations Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors inTEST Corporation.

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal, mechanical, and electrical products for use in the testing of integrated circuits (ICs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, inTEST Thermal Solutions and inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products. The inTEST Thermal Solutions segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, and Thermonics temperature conditioning products. Its products are used to test semiconductor wafers and ICs, electronic components and assemblies, mechanical assemblies, and electromechanical assemblies. The inTEST Electromechanical Semiconductor Products segment provides in2 and Cobal Series manipulators that hold various test heads and enable an operator to reposition a test head for alternate use with various probers or handlers on a test floor; and docking hardware products that protect the interface contacts and ensure repeatable and precise alignment between the test head's interface board and the prober's probing assembly or the handler's test socket. This segment also offers tester interfaces that provide electrical connections between the tester and the wafer prober or IC handler to carry the electrical signals between the tester and the probe card on the prober or the test socket on the handler. Its products are used in the testing of wafers and specialized packaged ICs by semiconductor manufacturers, and in the front-end and back-end testing of ICs. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through ATE manufacturers, independent sales representatives, and distributors to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor test subcontractors, third-party foundries, test and assembly houses, and original equipment manufacturers. inTEST Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.