Power Integrations Com (POWI) Stock Rose While Disciplined Growth Investors Cut by $865,260 Its Stake; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Cut Its Holding by $3.48 Million

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 86.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 33,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,381 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $560,000, down from 38,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc Com (POWI) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 12,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.93M, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 80,498 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 0.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.68% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI); 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Rev $103.1M; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 38.18% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.55 per share. POWI’s profit will be $9.95M for 58.32 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 27 sales for $6.01 million activity. $607,349 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by BALAKRISHNAN BALU. Barsan Radu had sold 788 shares worth $52,075 on Monday, February 4. $365,657 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by NAYYAR SANDEEP on Tuesday, February 12. $58,369 worth of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) was sold by Petrakian Raja. Shares for $572,978 were sold by WALKER CLIFFORD on Tuesday, February 12. Sutherland Ben sold $97,217 worth of stock.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 137,645 shares to 713,463 shares, valued at $58.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold POWI shares while 64 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 4.15% less from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 295 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 103 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 44,585 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 55,436 shares. Voya Management Lc owns 11,728 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) or 53,500 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). New York-based Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). 32,660 were reported by First Tru Advsr L P. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn owns 22 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Glenmede Co Na has invested 0% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co reported 23,656 shares stake. Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.01% or 4,618 shares.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 23,188 shares to 41,717 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 43,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advisors reported 61,980 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 214,962 shares stake. 57,851 were reported by Baxter Bros Inc. Waverton Mngmt reported 15,520 shares. Mechanics Bancorporation Trust Department accumulated 1.09% or 46,040 shares. 43,865 are held by Dubuque Fincl Bank Co. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.49% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stevens Management Limited Partnership has 283,510 shares. 5.04M are held by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Adirondack Communications holds 31,357 shares. Smith Moore &, a Missouri-based fund reported 27,009 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc owns 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 182,906 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 70,322 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. On Monday, February 4 the insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M. $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M was made by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. The insider Taylor David S sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million.