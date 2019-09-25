Power Integrations Com (POWI) Shareholder Disciplined Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.30 Million; Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Share Price Rose While Marathon Asset Management Llp Upped Stake by $3.13 Million

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 48,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 684,400 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.21 million, up from 635,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 93,181 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Technology; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 78C TO 84C, EST. $1; 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect Interoperability Lab; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – SHOCHIKU MULTIPLEX THEATRES AND CO ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR FIRST DEPLOYMENT OF DOLBY CINEM THEATRES IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 78C

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Power Integrations Inc Com (POWI) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 78,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.62M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Power Integrations Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.9. About 54,377 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has risen 29.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Power Integrations Names Necip Sayiner to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Dir Bickell Gifts 350 Of Power Integrations Inc; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 51 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 Dynamically Configurable Off-Line Switcher IC From Power Integrations Supports USB PD 3.0 + PPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold POWI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 26.92 million shares or 5.13% more from 25.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Co invested in 11,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 326,337 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). 5,799 were accumulated by Firsthand. Atlanta Capital L L C reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Fiera Capital has 359,214 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI). Sei holds 7,730 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 0.51% or 336,571 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In owns 7,691 shares. Granahan Investment Ma holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) for 83,100 shares. Ftb Inc has 499 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 5,347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag accumulated 487,000 shares.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $16.43 million for 41.03 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06B and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New Com (NYSE:PLT) by 95,428 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $77.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc Com New (NASDAQ:STMP) by 561,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (NYSE:SWN).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc by 103,161 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $106.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) by 58,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Mackenzie has invested 0.27% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 699,186 shares. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 1,812 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 385 shares stake. Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 101 shares. Baillie Gifford Communication owns 246,660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc owns 821,606 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 20,100 were accumulated by Axa. Clearbridge Investments Llc reported 0.29% stake. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 12,754 shares stake. 15,000 were accumulated by Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership.

