Powell Industries (POWL) to pay $0.26 on Sep 18, 2019; Greenlight Capital Has Trimmed Its Ensco Plc (ESV) Position

Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) is expected to pay $0.26 on Sep 18, 2019. (NASDAQ:POWL) shareholders before Aug 20, 2019 will receive the $0.26 dividend. Powell Industries Inc's current price of $37.60 translates into 0.69% yield. Powell Industries Inc's dividend has Aug 21, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 8.42% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 114,375 shares traded or 163.62% up from the average. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has risen 4.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.34% the S&P500.

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenlight Capital Inc analyzed 4.88M shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)'s stock declined 40.80%. The Greenlight Capital Inc holds 15.12M shares with $59.42M value, down from 20.00M last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 33.06% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company has market cap of $434.37 million. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. It has a 4177.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in gas and oil refining, offshore gas and oil production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets.

Among 9 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ensco Plc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) earned “Hold” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

