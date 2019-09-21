Powell Industries Inc. (POWL)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 34 0.90 N/A -0.02 0.00 SPX Corporation 35 1.18 N/A 1.47 23.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Powell Industries Inc. and SPX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Powell Industries Inc. and SPX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Powell Industries Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.21 beta. SPX Corporation’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

Powell Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, SPX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Powell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares and 90.4% of SPX Corporation shares. 7.3% are Powell Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of SPX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% SPX Corporation -0.48% 4.24% -3.24% 19.23% -3.59% 24.6%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. has stronger performance than SPX Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SPX Corporation beats Powell Industries Inc.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.