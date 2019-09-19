Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Is At $39.49 Formed Wedge; Baker Ellis Asset Management Boosted By $346,034 Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 25.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc acquired 13,309 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc holds 65,780 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 52,471 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $20.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 1.98M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) formed wedge up with $41.07 target or 4.00% above today’s $39.49 share price. Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) has $456.77M valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 42,958 shares traded. Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) has risen 4.34% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.34% the S&P500. Some Historical POWL News: 21/03/2018 – POWELL: WOULD BE GOOD TO SEE PRODUCTIVITY MOVE UP; 18/03/2018 – Fed eyes lift in pace of rate rises at first Powell meeting; 14/05/2018 – POWELL INDUSTRIES: CFO RETIREMENT PLAN; 23/03/2018 – Can Jay Powell pull off a soft landing for the economy?; 06/04/2018 – POWELL SAYS TIME HAS COME TO LOOK FOR MORE EFFICIENT FIN. REGS; 06/04/2018 – POWELL SEES WIDE AGREEMENT $50B THRESHOLD IS TOO LOW; 25/05/2018 – POWELL: U.S. NOT ON SUSTAINABLE FISCAL PATH; 21/03/2018 – POWELL: 2020 MEDIAN RATE WOULD BE MODESTLY RESTRICTIVE; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: HAVE GREAT CONFIDENCE IN FED’S POWELL; 08/05/2018 – Powell Warns Against Overstating Influence of U.S. Monetary Policy on Global Financial Conditions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 11,631 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 1.69 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability, a Louisiana-based fund reported 10,080 shares. American And accumulated 1.21% or 154,164 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 61,169 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited stated it has 0.28% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Spirit Of America Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 500 shares. Rampart Mgmt Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 30,950 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,156 shares. 56,446 were reported by Montgomery. Stonebridge Advisors Lc reported 0.04% stake. 177,421 are held by Blume Cap Inc.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.