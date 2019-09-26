Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Comparison side by side

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 35 0.90 N/A -0.02 0.00 Twin Disc Incorporated 14 0.48 N/A 1.37 8.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Powell Industries Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Volatility & Risk

Powell Industries Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Twin Disc Incorporated’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powell Industries Inc. Its rival Twin Disc Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 1.2 respectively. Twin Disc Incorporated has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Powell Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Powell Industries Inc. and Twin Disc Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.3% and 63.7%. Insiders owned 7.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Twin Disc Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Twin Disc Incorporated beats Powell Industries Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.