Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Comparison side by side

Both Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 31 0.88 N/A 0.04 835.35 Tennant Company 61 1.01 N/A 1.93 33.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Powell Industries Inc. and Tennant Company. Tennant Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Industries Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Powell Industries Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Table 2 represents Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6%

Powell Industries Inc. is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.41 beta. Tennant Company’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Powell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tennant Company are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Powell Industries Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tennant Company.

The Recommendations and Ratings for Powell Industries Inc. and Tennant Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Powell Industries Inc. is $39, with potential upside of 5.01%.

Powell Industries Inc. and Tennant Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.2% and 90.4%. About 7.5% of Powell Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Tennant Company’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. 4% 20.17% 12.25% 10.49% 0.45% 43.62% Tennant Company 1.75% -4.33% 3.02% 2.14% -11.54% 23.76%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Tennant Company

Tennant Company beats Powell Industries Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.