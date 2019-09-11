Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Comparing side by side

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 34 0.86 N/A -0.02 0.00 Nordson Corporation 137 3.82 N/A 5.51 25.73

Demonstrates Powell Industries Inc. and Nordson Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nordson Corporation 0.00% 22.4% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that Powell Industries Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Nordson Corporation has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Powell Industries Inc. are 2.4 and 2.2. Competitively, Nordson Corporation has 2.2 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Powell Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nordson Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Powell Industries Inc. and Nordson Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nordson Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Nordson Corporation’s average price target is $125, while its potential downside is -15.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares and 71.8% of Nordson Corporation shares. 7.3% are Powell Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Nordson Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% Nordson Corporation -0.97% 0.03% -1.82% 9.65% 7.53% 18.69%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. was more bullish than Nordson Corporation.

Summary

Nordson Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Powell Industries Inc.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for applying adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and continuous roll goods; and assembling plastic, metal, and wood products in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as manufacturing continuous roll goods. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream. The companyÂ’s Advanced Technology Systems segment offers automated dispensing systems for attachment, protection, and coating of fluids, as well as related gas plasma treatment systems for cleaning and conditioning surfaces prior to dispense; precision manual and semi-automated dispensers, plastic molded syringes, cartridges, tips, fluid connection components, tubing, and catheters to apply and control the flow of adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and biomaterials; and bond testing, and automated optical and X-ray inspection systems for use in the electronics, medical, and related industries. Its Industrial Coating Systems segment provides automated and manual dispensing products and systems to apply multiple component adhesive and sealant materials; dispensing and curing systems to coat and cure containers; systems to apply liquid paints and coatings to consumer and industrial products; and systems to apply powder paints and coatings to metal, plastic, and wood products, as well as ultraviolet equipment for use in curing and drying operations for specialty coatings, semiconductor materials, and paints. The company markets its products through its direct sales force, distributors, and sales representatives worldwide. Nordson Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.