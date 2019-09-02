Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) Comparison side by side

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 34 0.83 N/A -0.02 0.00 Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Powell Industries Inc. and Jason Industries Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Powell Industries Inc. and Jason Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Powell Industries Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Jason Industries Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Powell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Jason Industries Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Powell Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jason Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Powell Industries Inc. and Jason Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jason Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Powell Industries Inc.’s average target price is $39, while its potential upside is 7.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares and 36.4% of Jason Industries Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.3% of Powell Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of Jason Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. has 47.9% stronger performance while Jason Industries Inc. has -64.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Powell Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jason Industries Inc.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.