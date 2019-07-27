Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Powell Industries Inc. has 60.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its competitors. 7.5% of Powell Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Powell Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Powell Industries Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. N/A 32 835.35 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Powell Industries Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Powell Industries Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Powell Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.31 2.58

With average price target of $39, Powell Industries Inc. has a potential upside of 3.48%. The competitors have a potential upside of 70.68%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Powell Industries Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Powell Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. 4% 20.17% 12.25% 10.49% 0.45% 43.62% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Powell Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Powell Industries Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Powell Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Powell Industries Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Powell Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Powell Industries Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Powell Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Powell Industries Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Powell Industries Inc.’s peers.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.