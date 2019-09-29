Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Contrasting side by side

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Industries Inc. 38 6.09 8.86M -0.02 0.00 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 -1.96 61.06M 2.81 4.07

Demonstrates Powell Industries Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Industries Inc. 23,551,302.50% 0% 0% GrafTech International Ltd. 489,655,172.41% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Powell Industries Inc. are 2.4 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor GrafTech International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. GrafTech International Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Powell Industries Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares and 0% of GrafTech International Ltd. shares. About 7.3% of Powell Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09%

For the past year Powell Industries Inc. was more bullish than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors GrafTech International Ltd. beats Powell Industries Inc.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.