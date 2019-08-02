Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Valuation Declined While Private Ocean Cut Its Position; As Gentex Common (GNTX) Stock Rose, Country Trust Bank Trimmed Its Stake

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 87,805 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Gentex Corporation Common (GNTX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 133,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.84 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Gentex Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 650,725 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Shares for $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314 on Friday, June 28. Chiodo Matthew bought 120 shares worth $2,510.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Country Trust National Bank & Trust reported 1.01 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc owns 344,100 shares. Hartford Mgmt Com stated it has 12,668 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com accumulated 16,724 shares or 0% of the stock. 95,435 are held by Highland Cap Lc. Northstar Llc has 188,683 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co holds 1.25M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sprucegrove Management has 1.37% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 987,600 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 34,900 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 20,825 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.09% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 758,491 shares. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 24,076 shares or 0.62% of the stock. 19,835 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Common (NYSE:DAL) by 30,449 shares to 385,280 shares, valued at $19.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 10,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. Common (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.34 million for 16.05 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 152,419 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp accumulated 4,727 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Sei Invests accumulated 132,754 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 32,144 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 356,597 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 293,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 101,557 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 224,945 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Co owns 42,545 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 3.64 million were reported by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. California-based Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). 1,521 were reported by Amer Research &.