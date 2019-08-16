Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Declined While Kestrel Investment Management Lifted Position; Highline Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Meritor (MTOR) by $8.49 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 127,064 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 424,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.78 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 455,840 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has risen 26.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com; 03/05/2018 – MERITOR INC MTOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.70 TO $2.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Meritor Sees FY18 Rev $4B-$4.1B; 30/04/2018 – MERITOR BUYS AA GEAR & MANUFACTURING, NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Kevin Nowlan Named President, Trailer and Components; 05/03/2018 Meritor® Announces EX+™ L Air Disc Brakes as Standard for Freightliner New Cascadia® Trucks; 30/04/2018 – Meritor Acquires AA Gear & Manufacturing; 23/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Appoints Aziz S. Aghili to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Meritor Hosts Conference Call and Webcast to Present Fiscal Year 2018 Second-Quarter Results

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $51.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 316,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 978,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

