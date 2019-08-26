Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Shares Declined While Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Its Stake; Clean Yield Group Has Increased Its Biogen Com (BIIB) Stake by $705,640

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 10,313 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 7,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $223.68. About 459,125 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Management Adds Siemens Healthineers, Cuts Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN & IONIS EXPAND STRATEGIC PACT TO DEVELOP DRUG CANDIDATES; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 73,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The hedge fund held 229,444 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, down from 302,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.07. About 64,400 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 40,000 shares to 282,837 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 2.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,575 shares to 12,407 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 5,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,079 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc Com (NYSE:NSP).