Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Shareholder Kestrel Investment Management Raised Its Position by $4.53 Million as Share Price Declined; Icon Advisers Lowered Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $9.35 Million

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 85,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 11,060 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 96,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: RBA SEES NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 22,900 shares to 38,300 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp owns 631,443 shares. Huntington Bank stated it has 157,325 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability has 4,485 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,165 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Il accumulated 21,027 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Coho Partners Ltd invested in 4.46% or 1.80M shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.14% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Schroder Invest Management Grp invested in 320,219 shares. Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd Liability Company reported 24,584 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited reported 1.94% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 14,632 shares stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 54,935 shares. Thomas White Limited has invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 86,000 shares.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

