Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Shareholder Kestrel Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $4.53 Million; Balyasny Asset Management Lifted Holding in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) by $8.14 Million

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 100.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 108,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 216,541 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28M, up from 108,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 27/03/2018 – Jacobs Secures Multi-Discipline Contract from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs Receives Contract Extension at NASA Johnson Space Center; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Jacobs Helps Restore Landscape at The Avenue Coking Works in the UK

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 260,504 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Umb Bancorp N A Mo reported 17,549 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Co has 0.15% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 82,351 shares. Advisor Ptnrs reported 0.06% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Com reported 321,274 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 14,278 were reported by Cipher Cap Lp. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 25,802 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 538,206 shares. Skylands Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co invested in 94,547 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Lp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Optimum Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 7,672 shares to 7,624 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,351 shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

