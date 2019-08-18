Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Position Has Lifted by Kestrel Investment Management Corp; Tech Data (TECD) Shareholder River Road Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $24.83 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 275,829 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corporation (TECD) by 46.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 243,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 281,985 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.88 million, down from 525,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.85. About 319,415 shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Limited reported 0.18% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Hsbc Hldg Pcl holds 5,722 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech holds 68,496 shares. Macroview Investment Mngmt Lc reported 57 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.08% stake. Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 0.01% or 13,642 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Bancorp Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 944,539 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 57,119 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 1.31M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 87,625 shares. Heartland Advsr holds 280,262 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Management Gp has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Aqr Capital Management Limited has 2.02M shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 67,010 shares stake. Northern Tru accumulated 0.02% or 704,099 shares. 14,447 were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Raymond James & stated it has 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 159,715 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 59,464 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv has invested 0.14% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Virtu Fin Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). S&T Fincl Bank Pa stated it has 134,876 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Cap Lc invested in 1.12% or 17,851 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.07% or 159,211 shares.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.01 million for 9.64 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Citizens Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 3,911 shares to 17,818 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 123,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc..