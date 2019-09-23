Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holding Held by Heartland Advisors Inc; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Holding In Amphenol New (APH) Was Lifted

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 40,965 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.93 million, up from 27,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 1.56 million shares traded or 11.62% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (PCH) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 41,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 321,407 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53 million, up from 280,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.07. About 522,681 shares traded or 42.52% up from the average. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q Rev $199.9M; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – TRANSFERRED DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER TO JERALD W. RICHARDS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 57.96 million shares or 0.48% more from 57.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.16 million were reported by State Street Corp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 20,011 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). King Luther Capital Management holds 0.01% or 19,059 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,616 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Com holds 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 5,736 shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 2.42 million shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 150,427 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated accumulated 1,029 shares. Washington Natl Bank stated it has 0.43% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). U S Invsts stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 0.07% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 141,418 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Heartland accumulated 321,407 shares.

More notable recent PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Potlatch and Deltic Timber Complete Merger Nasdaq:PCH – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Lumber Stocks to Consider Buying in 2019 – Motley Fool” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PotlatchDeltic Announces Preliminary Results of Special Dividend Shareholder Election – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Property Through PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,243 shares to 28,337 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 569,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,016 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC).

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 277,570 shares to 8.93M shares, valued at $649.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54.66M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Grp stated it has 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Brown Advisory reported 3,273 shares. Ca has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 108,498 shares. Barbara Oil reported 3,000 shares. Davis R M Inc has 456,848 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 21,128 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.03% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 16,054 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The accumulated 88,003 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Veritas Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 428,085 shares. Lincoln Cap invested in 0.26% or 6,000 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.